Donors send the wigs to EBeauty, where volunteers select the highest-quality ones and then pass them along to stylists in training at the beauty academy, Paul Mitchell Schools. There, the wigs are cleaned, and trainees learn how to style them. The stylists then write notes — with messages such as “Let your dreams be bigger than your fears” and “You’ve got this” — and pack the wig and note in a sealed bag. EBeauty then distributes the wigs to hospitals and to individuals in treatment who request one.