I desperately want to go back. Soon. But there are no jobs in my field. I’ve devised this fantasy that I can just quit my job here, go back east and find something low-stress (even a couple of part-time jobs), and rethink my career. Maybe seek out some sort of certificate program in a field with more job availability. This would mean a very significant pay cut, but I’d be living with my partner, because his move west with me was delayed because of the pandemic.