Do so for your sake, yes, but arguably as much for his. His preference for contact is also value-neutral and valid. But if you nudge yourself this way and schedule yourself that way and jerry-rig a boyfriend-appeasement program, then you will eventually tire from the extra work. Maybe not this week or this year, but you will. And the more creative you get, the longer your appeasement plan may hold up — and, therefore, the deeper into a shared life you will be when you hit the wall of can’t-do-this-anymore fatigue.