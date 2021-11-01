She did quit her job to take care of him, but they were improvident and did not buy long-term care insurance. I ask her why she does not put him in a home or hire a full-time aide and she says they can’t afford it.
Brother’s adult children tell me Second Wife is horrible, which is why they choose not to help, either.
Second Wife had the nerve to ask me to help buy Brother an oxygen concentrator. It is expensive: $2,500. I think this is pushing it. She comes off as bitter, so we said no.
Now she tells me she will have to launch a GoFundMe, because otherwise they will lose their house. This will be extremely embarrassing to my husband and me, because we are prominent in the community. What do you advise?
— Family
Family: I don’t even know what to do with this. Your prominence is a priority so misplaced I’m surprised you found it. In fact, I’m starting to wonder if you’re the wife posing as the wealthy-ogre sibling.
This is not about siblings, plural — this is what do you owe the brother, singular, who is suffering! And who “pretty much” made you and your husband. He is debilitated and utterly dependent on the kindness of others.
Like a child.
His wife could be a monster and it wouldn't change his vulnerability.
If anything, it would make his safety even more precarious. And yet your entire cost-benefit analysis is calculating how much you will allow him to suffer for his wife's faults. Whew.
So I’ll just answer your original question. If a sibling needs help, then you help — especially one to whom you’re indebted.
If you can't trust his wife, then pay providers directly.
Have you asked yourself why you're working so hard to stiff your benefactor?
Readers' thoughts:
· If you can afford to help, HELP. You can set terms, appropriate boundaries, a timeline. You can also help in non-monetary ways that show your family member that he/she is not forgotten or unimportant. Deliver a hot meal. Call. CARE.
· Ignoring the writer’s callousness, I want to say getting involved might save you money. Medicare and Medicaid can cover oxygen concentrators, a nursing home or home services through their local council on aging. Since insurance covers what the wife is asking for, perhaps there’s a reason to be suspicious, but you won’t know unless you get involved. A little compassion goes a long way.
· Seriously? Lots of people don’t buy long-term care insurance because it’s not clear that it’s beneficial based on the cost.
· You’re depriving your brother to punish his wife. These can’t be the values you want to represent as pillars of the community.