Robin Gurwitch, a psychologist and professor at Duke University Medical Center, says that a parent’s emotions will affect their child, no matter how young. “Parents’ own emotional and mental health, their own well-being, can be picked up from newborns all the way through,” she says. “So, if you’re struggling with your own emotions, you’re struggling with how you’re managing things, your babies are great at picking up on that and they may become more agitated. They may have more problems with sleep or eating or even just managing their own emotions.”