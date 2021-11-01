“If you’re trying to use another person as a tool for getting a job or a romantic relationship or some other gain, that leads to a feeling of competitiveness with other people,” Crocker says. “When you’re trying to manage other people’s impressions of you, you’re competing with them over the image of you. And when other people are obstacles to your ends—for example, when I want the prize, the job, or whatever—we don’t have shared goals. Everyone wants to be the smartest person in the room and as a result they all feel competitive, and predominantly fearful, anxious, lonely, and isolated.”