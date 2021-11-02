There has always been a pattern of my mom being very passive and wanting me to “help” her with decisions, which means either my deciding everything for her or throwing out a ton of suggestions she dismisses for various reasons. She has also gotten miffed that I don't have opinions on where she should retire. She's the one retiring, she should go where she wants! If she's going to leave our state, it doesn't really matter where since I'd have to travel regardless, so she should go where she will be happiest.
I guess I’m asking whether I’m being a huge jerk by wanting her to make her own decision, understanding it’s subject to change anyway because babies say what they say.
— Expecting
Expecting: Your mom’s going to do what your mom’s going to do. You said it yourself — in a stream of palpable exasperation! — she has a pattern.
You've made a good effort at living your way, but there's room to do more. Actually, do less.
You’re not being a “huge jerk” when you refuse to take part. (You do have to mean it, though, and hold your line.) That’s fine and fair.
But given how exasperated you still are, I suggest changing your desired outcome, too: You’re still “just wanting her to make her own decision.” Meaning, you’re choosing your approach in hopes it will change her, which is the basic formula for unending frustration.
Instead, change your goal to something you want from yourself. If you want to have zero part in her decisions, even if it upsets her, then you just hold firm on not feeding her all those ideas. “Sorry, Mom, that's your call.” Repeat. Anticipate and ride out the consequences.
If instead your preferred outcome would be to indulge her on your terms — giving her some of the attention she craves, but not at your emotional expense — then try limited engagement: Tell her you'll make three suggestions, for example, which she can use or ignore, no hard feelings. Mimi, Nanna, Gigi.
Do this knowing it's not about fixing your mom, it's about fixing your dynamic. She can choose one of your three suggestions or figure it out for herself, since you're done. Same with the retirement locale: “Here are three airports in retiree-friendly places that have the cheapest flights from our area: A, B, C. Or you stay here.”
Again: then you’re out. No more suggestions, no more engaging. No more “ton” of ideas for her to shoot down.
It’s not a perfect answer, but it is a realistic way to have a relationship with Mom that won’t drive you out of your mind.