There has always been a pattern of my mom being very passive and wanting me to “help” her with decisions, which means either my deciding everything for her or throwing out a ton of suggestions she dismisses for various reasons. She has also gotten miffed that I don't have opinions on where she should retire. She's the one retiring, she should go where she wants! If she's going to leave our state, it doesn't really matter where since I'd have to travel regardless, so she should go where she will be happiest.