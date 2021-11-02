Hillwood, the opulent former home of heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, canceled its 2020 in-person gala, but most of the fundraising for it had occurred before the pandemic. So the 2021 event was less about making up for lost income and more about maintaining donor ties. “The feeling was, ‘We’re going to go forward until we can’t,’” said Lynn Rossotti, director of external affairs. The dinner, traditionally held in June, took place in late September; vaccination was required but the 344 guests did not have to send in proof and instead were held to an honor system. “We know our audience,” she said. “We were very confident.”