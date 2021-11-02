The situation impacts every decision every day. Take, for instance, grocery shopping. On a recent weekday during the post-work rush, one Kroger, right off the main interstate that runs through the capital city of Jackson, is packed, with three or four customers waiting at every checkout. Almost everyone is wearing a mask. Not 10 miles down the road, a nearly identical scene plays out at a different Kroger. But at this store, located in Flowood, the vast majority of shoppers are unmasked, despite a sign at the entrance requesting customers mask up before entering. (The state’s mask mandate was among the first to be lifted in March.)