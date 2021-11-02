Over the next 20 years, I raised two children and buried both parents. In 2017, my office sent me to a parole hearing for Joseph. To prepare, I read a history of his life and performance in prison. A lifetime had gone by. He was now 38 — the same age I was when I tried his case. My daughter was now near the age Joseph was when he committed his crime. I was more aware of the mistakes teenagers make that change lives in an instant. Joseph was born in a jail because both his parents were in and out of jail, drug addicted and in gangs. He had been kidnapped for ransom when he was 5 years old by his mother’s drug associates.