Re: Moving: Definitely yes on being honest on how important this is to you. But also go in prepared that talking doesn’t mean you’ll get it. You may find out truths your husband has been withholding, too, that pull him to stay where you are with a force equal to the one pulling you toward your family. Your assumption that he could easily find work may be wrong, for example, or perhaps your close-knit family treats him as an interloper, and you haven’t noticed.