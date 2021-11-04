Capricia Marshall — who served as White House social secretary during President Bill Clinton’s administration — described it as a group of “women who are fiercely loyal to their boss, who work really hard serving our county and who always have one another’s back. When you become part of this wonderful group of extraordinary women, you care deeply for each other, and you help each other develop, you watch each other grow, you are there with a shoulder when they need it, and you’re there to cheer them on — like we’re all here today, like we are for Huma.”