People who snore or have sleep apnea may have an easier time if they sleep on their stomachs because it can help keep the airway more open, Morgenthaler wrote in an email. But the downside of the prone position is that it tends to “create a lot of pressure on various muscles and joints,” he said, because people who sleep on their fronts typically have their heads turned to one side and their arms in unusual positions or pinned underneath their torso.