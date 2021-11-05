Is it nice when a flush couple sets a charitable tone with their registry? Sure. I guess. Maybe. You see, it's also fraught with potential for misinterpretation: “We're so rich we don't need your stuff!” If you had to hold me to it, I'd recommend (for any couple, really) offering a small, relatively modest registry as a courtesy to those who want gift guidance, plus putting out word discreetly through surrogates — wedding party members, immediate families — that gifts in the couple's name to a favorite charity would be most welcome. It's a needle-threading regardless and there are countless opinions, traditions, sensitivities, causes, cultures and grievances all competing to fit through the eye.