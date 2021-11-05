Mister #125884 has made his way out of Pugwarts to deliver a Barking News message. He needs our help to get him to safety! He’s sweet, goofy and energetic. He’s well behaved, knows quite a few magic tricks of his own and is just an all around mystical creature. He will need an adult only, single pet home to help him through his bouts of fearfulness. Let’s get Mister the second chance he deserves!