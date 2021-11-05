If you’re feeling lightheaded, dizzy or confused, or have a racing heart or dry mouth, you could be getting dehydrated. If you notice any of these signs, Lipschitz says, you should start consuming more fluids. These symptoms apply to kids, too, Ransone says. He urges parents to also pay attention if their child isn’t urinating as often as usual, if their eyes appear sunken or if they don’t have tears when they cry. If the symptoms for you or your child worsen, seek medical attention.