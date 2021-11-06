To: Movie night: Is he this selfish and intolerant in other aspects of your relationship? Because my husband and I trade off movie picks all the time. He knows I have no stomach for violence and I know he loses patience with some of the intricately plotted films that I like. So we take each other’s preferences into account. Somehow we still manage to delight each other with our selections almost every time. And he would tell you there have been many times that he initially rolled his eyes at one of my picks but watched it anyway like a good sport, only to end up loving the film. I guess we just have a general willingness to indulge each other in small ways like this. I don’t know why you would be in a relationship with someone who wouldn’t, honestly.