Your girlfriend is a much bigger part of the problem than you’re taking responsibility for, which makes you part of the problem, too. Stop giving yourself a pass on giving her a pass: “I’m glad you’ve brought it up again. I’m still really disturbed that you defended your roommate after the way he treated the Uber driver. I was appalled. Somehow you weren’t. I am angry at myself for not addressing this sooner, for taking the path of least relationship resistance.”