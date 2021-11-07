With an anxiety-inducing global pandemic, ever-increasing screen time and the rise of habits such as “revenge bedtime procrastination,” it’s no wonder many Americans are sleep-deprived. Although getting good sleep sounds simple and is critical to your overall health, it’s far from easy.

What questions do you have about sleep? Are you waking up groggy, despite getting the recommended seven or more hours of sleep? What happens to your mind and body if you aren’t sleeping enough? What sleep aids are safe and effective? Post reporter Allyson Chiu and physician Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and sleep specialist and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, are answering your questions.

Here are some questions we’ve answered so far:

  • How can I stay asleep through the night?
  • Do naps help make up for late night insomnia?
  • How can I fall asleep faster?

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

