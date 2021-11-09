· However you go into parenthood, be ready to answer the question: “If this child or relationship isn’t what I want it to be, will I be kind and generous anyhow?” My sister was adopted and I was biological, and my mother had terrible guilt for not particularly liking my sister, until she had me and didn’t like me either. She only really learned to love us when we were 5 and 4 respectively. We never suspected. Mom said, “Whatever you don’t love about your child is your problem. Your job is to make sure it’s never their problem.”