I’m not proud of it: I ignored my bill. Right up until I got a phone call reminding me to pay it in June while I was vacationing. Flustered, I told the agent on the phone that I didn’t think I needed to pay $567 for a free vaccine. In September, I got a new bill from RWJBarnabas: A “covid-19 adjustment” brought the total down to $225.39. On Oct. 11, I called them to ask why I was still being charged; the representative told me he would send my bill out for review, and acknowledged that I “shouldn’t have to pay anything.” As of Nov. 3, it was still under review.