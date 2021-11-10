— Crazy Carpool
Crazy Carpool: I think this OP is amazing — their kid trusts them and brought them a safety issue about an adult, and they’re honoring their kid’s instincts and protecting them. That’s great parenting.
The next step is managing the social nuances. The daughter stuck up for herself — that’s socially risky. But this is an amazing opportunity to demonstrate how to calmly stick up for personal boundaries and safety.
Especially because car accidents are a top-tier safety threat to kids, and being trapped in a car driven by an unstable adult is also damaging. And for teens about to start driving themselves, you want to model caring about driving safety. But you don’t want her to lose friendships or social standing, especially in high school, when that is such a big deal.
For a high-schooler, I would come up with a few solutions (including your pros/cons) and then let your daughter help choose the one that feels best.
To me, personally, I would want to actually be crystal clear with all the other carpool parents that you feel he’s unsafe and your daughter isn’t allowed in his car for now — use a few recent specific examples of his aggressive driving, and say that YOU would prefer that your daughter didn’t ride in a car driven by the dad. (Don’t say your daughter asked, she can fade into the background as you shoulder the opinion yourself.) If his daughter has another parent, maybe they can drive, or you can have two drivers for the three kids. (In that case, maybe the aggressive driver’s daughter could be picked up at the driver-of-the-day’s house by one of her parents, so you aren’t going further out of your way.) But I wouldn’t just pick her up on Aggressive Dad’s day without another peep, everyone is way too smart (daughters included) for that to fly — everyone will understand the pattern, but maybe not the reason for it, so you might as well speak up.
I’m sorry, that’s one of the hardest parts of parenting.
— Susan
Crazy Carpool: I would check in with the other carpooling parents. “My daughter said that she feels X’s driving is unsafe. Have your kids ever raised similar concerns?” Then you could see if this is a you problem (find the best independent strategy which may involve confrontation or a white lie per your preference) or a group problem (go to X as a group with this safety concern, potentially kick them out of the carpool depending on their response).
— Eleanor
Crazy Carpool: I’m curious what the daughter wants to do. Have any of her friends expressed similar concerns? Is she comfortable bringing it up with them? If they feel the same way, then maybe the kids are at a point to address it together. Good life skills to have!
How long is the season? Could a parent volunteer to do carpool with or without an excuse?
What's their relationship to the other parents? If it was a close friend, then I would be comfortable telling them why little Susie won't ride with them anymore.
“ ‘We’ are not comfortable so I’ll be picking her up on those days. Thanks for understanding.”
— JC
Crazy Carpool: You say to the parent that their driving makes your daughter feel unsafe. You and your daughter didn’t create the awkward situation here; the driver did by being unsafe. Long-term, you have to let go of what’s “fair.” It’s not fair to you to do an extra pick up every week because of this? Too bad. Daughter is safe.
It’s also not fair to the other parent’s kid to cut them out of the carpool. Sure, this parent now gets free rides for their kid without having to do their part, but if their driving is that bad, it’s a service to every kid in the carpool. There’s no “fair” when you have to prioritize “safe.” Please keep that in mind to keep your resentment from growing.
— Joni
Crazy Carpool: You should inform the other parents in the carpool arrangement for two reasons. First, if your daughter feels unsafe, it’s because the driver is putting her in an unsafe situation. And physical safety isn’t relative to one’s own perceptions, so the other teenagers in the vehicle are in the same danger you’ve allowed your daughter to choose to avoid. On that fact alone, you are obligated to make sure the other parents in the situation are aware of the potential danger and can make an informed choice about their own children.
Second, if the other parents knew about the danger and chose not to inform you, and then the worst happened when your daughter was in the car, ask yourself if you would feel the other parents had a role in that outcome. If so, be sure you are holding yourself to the same standard of ethics that you would hold others to in their actions toward you.
As for what to say, I would stick to what you know: Your daughter has chosen not to ride with one of the parents because of his potentially aggressive driving style. You don’t need to say it with judgment, and you can ask for the other parents’ confidences if you are worried about backlash for your daughter.
— Augustine Peck
