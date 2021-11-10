Both my sister-in-law and her mother made comments on a recent video call that I found very insensitive. I like them both and generally have a good relationship with them. One, a doctor, said she didn’t think a vaccine for kids younger than 5 would ever be released. The other said any screen time for kids younger than 2 was bad for their development. I countered with reasons video calls with friends and family do not have the same negative effects as watching passive content. She dismissed this.