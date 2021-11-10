Similarly, constantly rushing to the toilet at the slightest sensation of needing to go or urinating “just in case” before you feel any urge can have long-term negative effects on the bladder, Jeffrey-Thomas said. Going to the restroom just in case, for instance, can train your bladder to become more sensitive to less urine, she said. “A lot of times when they actually go to try to empty their bladder, there’s not a whole lot there, but the intensity of the urge is as if they’re about to have a minute-long pee.”