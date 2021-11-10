1943: The Emergency Maternity and Infant Care program is created during World War II. It didn’t cover leave, per se, but it did seek to cover expenses for the families of federal employees, namely “maternity costs of the wives of relatively low-paid soldiers,” Siegel says. “It was sold to the public as taking care of the wives of the men who were taking care of us, and not as a matter of social justice, because there was still a lot of concern that communism was coming through the back door.”