The United States remains one of just six countries in the world without some sort of national paid leave for families. And yet, poll after poll shows that most Americans want some form of paid family and medical leave.
The issues around paid family leave, says Vicki Shabo, senior fellow in paid leave policy and strategy at the Better Life Lab at New America, “have the ability to touch almost every household in the country.” As they have for generations.
Here is a timeline of attempts to help families have some sort of leave after the birth or adoption of a child.
1919: Although the 1970s are commonly thought of as the decade when women joined the workforce, many were already toiling outside of the home, especially women of color and other poor women, “who were crucial to the success of their families and the whole nation since the founding of our country,” says Jocelyn Frye, incoming president of the National Partnership for Women and Families.
But generally, the earliest formal effort for any sort of paid leave began with the adoption of the International Labor Organization’s Maternity Protection Convention of 1919, calling for 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, medical care during and after pregnancy, the guarantee of keeping one’s job and more. This groundbreaking effort led to coverage almost everywhere — except in the United States, says Mona L. Siegel, a history professor at California State University at Sacramento.
Still, “1919 is the first time in the U.S. that government officials and labor officials said that paid maternity leave was a necessity,” Siegel says, noting that the International Congress of Working Women that year drew nearly 200 women from across the globe to Washington.
Efforts for leave tend to gain traction around other movements, such as the right for women to vote, which was won for some, but not all, American women in 1920. Of the participants in the 1919 conference in D.C., “all of those women were suffragists,” Siegel says. (Remember that Julie Andrews’s magical nanny in “Mary Poppins” was hired, in part, to provide child care, so Mrs. Banks could dedicate her time to the fight for suffrage.)
1921: The Sheppard-Towner Act, formally known as the Promotion of the Welfare and Hygiene of Maternity and Infancy Act, is enacted, providing federal funding for both maternity and child care. “It didn’t provide maternity leave, but it threw money at education and nursing care, mostly for poor rural White women,” Siegel says, before it expired in 1929.
Although women’s causes were emerging around this time, experts say there was then, as there is now, a fundamental devaluing of both women and the work they typically did, which tended to be domestic or blue-collar jobs, and also tended to be done by women of color.
“There’s a real ambivalence for the role of women in the economy, that there are ‘nice-to-haves’ and ‘must-haves,’ and women’s jobs were not seen as must-haves,” Shabo says.
1943: The Emergency Maternity and Infant Care program is created during World War II. It didn’t cover leave, per se, but it did seek to cover expenses for the families of federal employees, namely “maternity costs of the wives of relatively low-paid soldiers,” Siegel says. “It was sold to the public as taking care of the wives of the men who were taking care of us, and not as a matter of social justice, because there was still a lot of concern that communism was coming through the back door.”
The program, which ended in 1949, “was the last major piece of legislation attempting to put money in the hands of pregnant women” for decades, she says.
1961: The Council of Europe, a precursor to the European Union, adopts a European Social Charter calling for parental leave for both parents for purposes of care and bonding, Siegel says. This led to more and more European countries building paternity and maternity leaves into their systems. “By 1977, Norway, for example, allowed for up to 18 weeks of paid parental leave,” she says.
1971: Congress passes the Comprehensive Child Development Act, co-sponsored by then-Sen. Walter “Fritz” Mondale (D-Minn.), with bipartisan support. The act, which would have established federally supported child-care centers and which the future vice president thought would be a building block of eventual universal child care, was vetoed by President Richard Nixon after pressure from conservatives, including Ronald Reagan, the future president.
“It’s well-known that Nixon had staff writers make him a speech for both signing it and vetoing it,” says Megan Sholar, an advanced lecturer at Loyola University Chicago and the author of “Getting Paid While Taking Time: The Women’s Movement and The Development of Paid Family Leave Policies.”
This is significant, because “early education, child care and paid family leave are inextricably linked,” says journalist Gloria Riviera, whose podcast, “No One is Coming to Save Us,” details the past and present efforts to secure child care, which, in turn, has a domino effect on paid leave. “In what is now a fantasy world of having high-quality, accessible child care, if your 3- or 4-year-old had the sniffles, and you needed to take off to take care of your child, you could. But today, you’re alone.”
1993: The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), first introduced in 1984, is signed into law by President Bill Clinton, allowing workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave without threat to their jobs. Although seen as an initial victory, “it was meant to be a start” that would hopefully culminate in paid leave, Shabo says.
“I think you saw the big push in the fight to pass FMLA, but we didn’t get paid family and medical leave like our counterparts around the world have,” says Molly Day, executive director of Paid Leave for the United States.
2002: California becomes the first state to offer paid family leave, covering up to eight weeks of payments. Payments are about 60 to 70 percent of weekly wages earned five to 18 months before the claim date. Leave is possible for those needing time related to serious illness, child bonding or a relative’s military deployment. The state’s paid family leave covers payments, but not job protection — but that is covered by other laws, such as FMLA. This was followed by similar provisions in Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state and D.C. (Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York do offer additional job protection.)
2013: In remarks to the Labor Department commemorating the 20th anniversary of FMLA, Clinton points to the success of the California paid leave policy as a sign that FMLA should be expanded into paid leave, kicking off a renewed effort and “mobilizing people to be fired up about it,” Shabo says. His speech and the anniversary put renewed attention on paid leave.
2020: The coronavirus pandemic grounds the world to a halt, sending workers home, closing schools and day-care centers, and giving the need for paid leave “a new sense of urgency,” says Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave For All. “Fifteen million workers are not working because of their caregiving needs due to the pandemic. Paid family leave would be a life raft for those families.”
There were some temporary efforts made, including the Internal Revenue Service’s allowance of a tax credit for employers at some small to midsize businesses to cover expenses for providing paid leave between April and September 2021.
That raft is especially vital for the families of essential workers, “many of whom are women of color, low-wage workers who are not able to stay home, because those jobs inherently cannot be done from home. And they end up going to work,” Frye says.
2021: President Biden introduces the Build Back Better package, which initially includes paid family leave supported overwhelmingly by voters — and even Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The original proposal is “for 12 weeks, then four weeks, then down to zero,” Sholar says.
However, activists think the fight is still alive, with many politicians including paid family leave in their platforms, Day notes. Most recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Nov. 3 that four weeks of paid leave were being added back into the Build Back Better proposal.
“We are in a country where only 2 in 10 working people have access to paid leave. It’s unconscionable that you’d have to go back to a paycheck instead of being with loved ones in ways that matter most,” Day says. “This policy is deeply human.”
“We’re not done fighting,” Huckelbridge says, “until the ink is dry.”
Leslie Gray Streeter is a journalist and author of the memoir “Black Widow.” Until recently, she was the longtime entertainment and lifestyle columnist and writer for the Palm Beach Post. She lives in her hometown of Baltimore.
