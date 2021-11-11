But our timelines don’t match up. His general stance is to just wait and take as much time as possible. He’s 32. I’m 33 and feel differently. I feel confident I would be happy with him long-term. I am ready to move in, be engaged within the next year and a half, and then marriage and kids. He wants to date for 2-3 more years and then be married for 2-3 years before having kids.