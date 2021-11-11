But while climbing may be an excellent way to find a mate, you’ll need other activities to keep that relationship going. That’s because the heart-rate trick stops working in established relationships, Aron said. “You expect to be turned on by your partner,” he said. Plus, engaging in novel activities extends the heady sense of self expansion that fuels passionate feelings at the beginning of a relationship, Gottman said. He recommends taking a cooking class or learning a new language together.