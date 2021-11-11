One of the great benefits of VR is that it breaks down the barriers many people have to working out, says Leanne Pedante, head of fitness for the app Supernatural. You can do it at home, rather than feeling like you’re on display at the gym; you can work one-on-one with an enthusiastic coach who’s making eye contact; and, well, it’s super fun. “Virtual reality provides this really unique experience where you get to step into whatever version of yourself feels the most real to you,” Pedante says. “When you walk into a gym, you’re surrounded by mirrors and other people, and that brings a lot of self-consciousness or ideas about whether you are or aren’t or can or can’t be an athlete. In virtual reality, the immersive experience — paired with this really supportive community — allows people to shed that old narrative and show up as a superstar athlete who’s smashing targets.”