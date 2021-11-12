So, I wrote her a letter and told her we are two adults and she needs to talk to me if she is upset about something. I don't like how she is interfering with my relationship with my dad. She replied with a two-page letter telling me how horrible I am and how I'm trying to break up the family. I wrote her back acknowledging her reply and said from now on I consider her to be my father's wife and I will just continue to talk with my dad.