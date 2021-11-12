Mazzarisi, who was enjoying his day off, got a text message from a colleague telling him what had transpired and how he had given Hayden the bear so it could be returned to Naomi. Though he acknowledged he was “a little bummed” knowing his mascot was gone, Mazzarisi said he was “super excited” once he found out the history of the stuffed animal. As a thank-you, Hayden bought Mazzarisi a new teddy bear he named Clover.