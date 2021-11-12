More from Carolyn Hax

Read your responses to this week’s reader question

My daughter doesn’t feel safe with a carpool parent’s driving. What should I do?

From the archive:

She planned to marry rich. The whole sugar-daddy thing didn’t pan out.

Bridesmaid is priced out of friend’s ballooning wedding plans

Husband’s family wants every holiday spent with them

They want to test their DNA, and their mother has spiraling anxiety

No alone time is harbinger of deep woes

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is Nov. 12.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.