Lucky for parents, many of those stories are available today. To start, there’s “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson. It’s one of the first titles for my organization’s new Phenomenal Book Club, which spotlights the work of underrepresented authors, particularly women of color. “Born on the Water” chronicles the same horrors of slavery as its original New York Times companion — but through the lens of a young Black student, searching for answers as part of a family tree assignment. This story breaks away from the all-too-common narrative that Black history began with slavery and ended with Martin Luther King Jr. on the mountaintop. Instead, it begins by highlighting and celebrating the free lives Africans led before being brought to America — and emphasizes the resilience, rather than the suffering, that Black Americans have shown for centuries since.