Freelance writer Elsa Cavazos knows her relationships are solid when her friends engage with her on social media. “My friends always like all my photos,” the 26-year-old says. Whenever she notices her pals aren’t as quick to like a post or suddenly cut down on emoji use in texts, a pit forms in her stomach. “I have some friends that are very dry texters, but they’re not dry in person,” she says. “If you send ‘K’ then I think you’re mad, but maybe to them sending ‘K’ is whatever. And I’ve had those [conversations] where people are like, ‘No I’m not mad, what are you talking about?’ ”