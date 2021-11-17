Hawkins is a lifelong exerciser. Before picking up sprinting at age 100, she competed as a cyclist for many years. Steep hills, which had become too difficult for her to navigate, and her deteriorating eyesight eventually ended her cycling days. But she could still run. With track events canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, Hawkins stayed fit by walking daily and running indoors. She’s avoided running outside since she tripped over a magnolia cone. Increasingly as you get older, she said, “you have to be careful where you walk and where you run.”