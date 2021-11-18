Re: Closet: “There’s a lot to be said for sparing people the raw first response”: This. Oh so much this. My brother came out to my mom 25-plus years ago as a young 20-something and her reaction was less than ideal. Tears of grief for his not being able to give her grandchildren, mostly. Since then, she has been nothing but supportive and loving of him and his husband, but that initial reaction has stuck with, and wounded him, ever since. I think it would be an incredible gift to both your husband and your daughter if you can absorb your husband’s reaction to your daughter’s news.