Before welcoming baby Martha in June, Sarah and Nolan had been through several pandemic hardships. Nolan was out of work for a year before his company hired him back in April 2021. Sarah’s brother died in December 2020 and her grandfather passed away a month or two later. Sarah’s pregnancy was high-risk, and she had to change doctors multiple times: One of them moved away while treating her. Sarah and Nolan were living together when Texas froze in February 2021, a moment that made Nolan especially grateful to have Sarah by his side. “I found this amazing connection with someone," he says, which first made the loneliness of the pandemic easier to bear. Then, thought of enduring a power and heat outage while also still living alone in Austin, “I don’t know what I would have done,” Nolan adds.