“She’s self-assured and accomplished — with not one, but two master’s degrees,” Biden said. The spouse, of course, is proud of her husband’s service and knows it is important. “But the more she talks, the more you can see cracks in her confidence,” Biden said. “She misses her work. After months of applying to jobs with no luck, she’s ready to take anything — after all, there are bills to pay — but it won’t be the career she’s worked so hard to build. She’s not complaining, but you can see the sadness and frustration that she doesn’t voice.”