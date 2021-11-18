Figure out what’s at the root of your emotion. Gavriele-Gold recalls a newlywed wife who wanted to sleep with her dog, but whose husband was staunchly opposed. “I started asking questions and found out she was an only child and yearned for a sibling her whole life. And before she married this guy, that dog was her sibling.” Her husband, on the other hand, had always shared a bedroom with his brothers and valued having his own space. Tapping into the origins of each person’s desires helped the couple understand each other and agree on a solution about how often the dog would sleep with them. Speaking of which: