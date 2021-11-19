Corny? Of course. This annual ritual, generally received as a lighthearted break from presidential duties, is basically a chance for the Biden to make dad jokes. It’s also a chance for presidential speechwriters to inflict — nay, strut — the worst puns they dare to unleash on the American public. (An excerpt from President Barack Obama’s 2016 speech pardoning Tater and Tot: “I want to take a moment to recognize the brave turkeys that weren’t so lucky, who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom. Who met their fate with courage and sacrifice and proved that they weren’t chicken.”)