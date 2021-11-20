For the most part he's a good boyfriend. He's affectionate, very helpful, generous, great sex partner, cooperative, funny. But when he's angry, he becomes verbally explosive and abusive. The things he says suggest he really doesn't like me, deep down.
I'm very middle class, white collar, professional, highly educated. He has a high school diploma and is in construction. We have value differences that I believe make it hard to get along at times.
That being said, as wonderful as I think I am, I don't believe I would find someone else at this age, as I've tried and it didn't happen. If I leave him, I'd give up a good sex life, a helpmate, someone who “has my back.”
Essentially, I'd be alone. Which typically is okay with me, but as I get older I think it might be of benefit to have someone in my corner. (And yes, I know people die.)
We tried couples therapy and he walked out during Session 6. He’s now in individual therapy. I’ve had a therapist most of my life.
As I write this, it seems like I need to ask myself, can I tolerate his tantrums on occasion to compensate for the all the benefits of the relationship? And did I say, he’s very handsome and I enjoy just looking at him? Too good to leave? Too bad to stay?
— Another Bus?
Another Bus?: He’s verbally abusive but, gosh, so hot? And high school + construction = different values from someone “professional” and “highly educated"?
These both leave an icky film.
But even if there were no verbal abuse and no gap in … whatever, this would still be true: Any time you're telling yourself to take a bad relationship because it's the best you can do, you're killing your soul a little.
Not to mention the unwitting soul of another: No one wants to be someone's best-they-can-do. He is accountable for his anger, yes, but he also deserves the truth as anyone does, to make informed choices about his life.
Since you used the bus metaphor, here’s where it’s useful: voting. Or employment. Or responding to an emergency. Take the bus (candidate, job, measure) that gets you as close as possible to where you want to be, because whatever you get from not choosing will probably be worse.
But that's no way to choose partners. What you get from not choosing is you, and there's no one better to have in your corner. Plus, abusers are in their own corners, always. Never yours. That's the entire point.
So weigh the value of what you have, in its own right, not its value relative to something else.
To: Another Bus?: Most of the needs you mention sound like they could be met by having a good friend, but without the added abuse your partner brings. It doesn’t sound like this person is in your corner at all.