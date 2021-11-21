Not only that, it just doesn’t feel good to feel this way! Any tips on how to be genuinely happy for others, when it doesn’t come naturally?
— Envy
Envy: This is not a “tips”-size issue. So I’m with you on the “(pretty big).” Good for you for admitting that.
It's still solvable, though — not to mention so worth solving that it might be the hard work you thank yourself hardest for later in life.
All solutions start with correctly identifying the problem, and in this case the envy is only a symptom. It’s the surface manifestation of a larger problem of, I suspect from your letter, living in service of generally surface-level acquisition instead of deeper service to values, purpose and self.
If what you “want,” “worked for” and still “don’t have” are all in the Inner Peace aisle, then I’ll stand corrected and write you a new answer.
But the kind of wanting/working/having you imply, with an envy component, usually means we’re in the realm of résumé-type achievement. And while that has its place — I am writing this neither from a yurt nor solely from the goodness of my heart — it doesn’t stand alone as a way to feel good about your and others’ lives, for most of us at least.
So I think your envy flashes are your values system alerting you that it would feel better if you let it do more than just chase the next thing.
Maybe it wants to feel more spiritually rewarded by what it does for pay, or what it does in the free time enabled by that pay. Maybe it wants friends who are a little more connected to a satisfying purpose themselves. Maybe it wants you to get off the Milestone Railroad (“Next stop, Engagement Party”) and start plotting your own itinerary. Maybe it just wants to enjoy its time at work more; don’t knock simplicity. Maybe it’s feeling a little fuzzy on who it really is.
This is the hard work I’m talking about. It’s tough to uncouple your want/work/have system from everyone and everything except your own morality, purpose and mental health. It takes courage to venture into unwelcome self-honesty and uncomfortable changes. It’s tough to admit you can be competitive and petty. But if the life you’re living is right for you, and the purpose you’re serving is right for you, and the repository for your skills is right for you, then being happy for others is easy. -er. (No saints here.)
The reverse is true as well, that when you and your choices and your sense of greater purpose are out of alignment, that's when joy starts to feel like a scarce commodity for which everyone you know just jumped the line.
In fact, that’s so typical a sensation that envy works well as a personal signal for when you’ve lost sight of what counts. Whenever you feel it, take it as a reminder to re-center yourself by asking, “Why did I make these choices I’ve made?”
If the answer isn’t some blend of necessity and lasting fulfillment — not with the goal itself, but with the reasoning and ritual of working toward it, and the quality of the people in your orbit — then nudge yourself toward that instead.
Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend and I have been together for seven-plus years. We own a house together, have a dog together and are generally happy as a couple.
When we started dating, we always talked about marriage and children. The more time passes, I just don’t believe it will happen.
Generally, I am the driving force in the relationship, but think this should come from him. I bring it up every once in a while and get either a minimal response or him mentioning something he doesn’t like about me. Should I give up? Is marriage the answer?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Only if the question is, “How can I fuse myself further to a semi-hostile bag of inertia?”
You say you’re “generally happy,” but I find that hard to square with his responding to a marriage proposal — that’s what “bring it up” means — by noting “something he doesn’t like” about you.
Maybe there’s a 1000000000:1 general-happiness-to-incredibly-thoughtless-statement ratio?
I’m sorry. You both deserve partners who want to be there and want to say and do nice things. Your reluctance to be the “driving force” is blocking your path to the truth. Ask him for it. Insist. At this point, anything he says — nothing? dodges? criticism? the long-avoided truth? — will contain everything you need to know.