Maybe it wants to feel more spiritually rewarded by what it does for pay, or what it does in the free time enabled by that pay. Maybe it wants friends who are a little more connected to a satisfying purpose themselves. Maybe it wants you to get off the Milestone Railroad (“Next stop, Engagement Party”) and start plotting your own itinerary. Maybe it just wants to enjoy its time at work more; don’t knock simplicity. Maybe it’s feeling a little fuzzy on who it really is.