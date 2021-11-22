Your friend has a habit of complaining to you excessively—and it drags you down. Describe what you’re observing or experiencing, using statements that begin with the word “I.” You might start by saying something like, I want you to have the right kind of support in your life but I’m not in a position to give you what you deserve in that respect. Or, I’d like to help you but I don’t have the emotional bandwidth to delve into other people’s problems right now. Then, listen to what the friend says. It may be that they weren’t aware of how much they’ve been unloading on you and will correct course now that they are.