Vogelbaugh, who is known as “Mr. Thanksgiving” year-round to locals, is no longer in the grocery business, but he now helps to raise funds for a holiday feast for about 3,000 people every year at the SouthPark Mall in Moline. The city, which has a population of about 42,000, is one of the Quad Cities along the Illinois and Iowa border, and is the headquarters of Deere & Co, manufacturer of farm and construction equipment.