Colleague: Tough news, and tough to navigate — that in-between place of caring but not close.
You’re on to the right idea with the thinking-of-you card, even though it feels like a weak effort. It doesn’t need to be poetry; it just needs to say you care. So, say something kind and true: “I always enjoyed our exchanges and I miss seeing you around the office.” If you had any in-jokes, refer to those, the more superficial the better.
Just give yourself a push. You can do this.
You can also do more, which might, counterintuitively, make the original task easier: Instead of writing One Card for the Ages, plan to write, say, a card a week/fortnight/month. Use every little scrap of what you know about this person. First one, “I miss seeing you around the office.” Second, “Heard you’re a Caps fan — here’s a great Ovie story,” printed out and enclosed. Third, a little office gossip. It’s the presence that counts.
Readers’ thoughts:
· When my husband was terminally ill, visits were the gold standard, but emails, phone calls, letters and cards, those were all great. People mentioned things they remembered from their shared past, the latest political idiocy, what was happening on “Better Call Saul.” Also: Say that the person doesn’t have to respond, that you’ll keep sending cards anyway.
· I’ve always found humor to be best, and honesty: “I realize we’re not normally send-a-card-type friends, so just consider this a friendly ‘what’s up?’ like when I pass you in the hall at work.” Most people don’t care so much what you say, it’s the gesture that makes them feel better.
· Sometimes it is easier to send a thing, because now the note can be, “I thought you would like these.” I sent flowers to a great aunt who had cancer, and an assortment of jams to a colleague. I don’t spend a ton on these things.
· I inherited the box of unused family postcards going back to the ’50s. You can’t say much on a postcard, so I just say whatever snippet of daily life has occurred. One day a card might be a castle in France, or a market in Turkey, or a parking lot in Cleveland. I’ve sent these postcards to others who were sick and every one begged me not to stop.
· I send a card every week or so to my friend’s father in assisted living. I’ve never met him. He loves animals, so I send pictures of my dog. I write whatever pops in my head that day. Just fun to do!
· Articles, jokes, etc., would also be good for those isolated in care facilities.
· Letters Against Isolation is an amazing resource to connect isolated seniors with volunteers who want to send cards.