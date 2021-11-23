After speaking to these experts, I learned that I had already unconsciously adopted some of their recommendations. For example, my own counter list of holiday activities includes making cookies for neighbors, donating items to our local animal rescue and squeezing in as many holiday movies as possible. I look forward to participating in these new traditions with my family and — along with attending therapy and learning to accept my relationships as they are — I’m sure they will keep me going when the cold weather, holiday advertising and jolly music settle in for months on end.