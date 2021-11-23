So, for several months now, I’ve kept track daily of all things large and small that have brought me delight, satisfaction and enjoyment. I’ve recorded sensory experiences (the smell and taste of my morning coffee), emotional boosts (rekindling an old friendship), funny incidents (my 10-year-old’s hilarious non sequiturs), and little delights that defy categorization, such as the surprise I felt when a lizard darted across my path on a morning walk. Even something as mundane as a hot shower or singing along with the radio can make it into my little white journal — because, when I think about it, I do enjoy these things, even if I often take them for granted.