Speaking of gifts, we thought you ought to know that you can now gift a subscription to The Washington Post for just $10 for one year. It’s our biggest discount in years and it’s a gift that keeps on giving — with reporting from some of the best journalists in the world.
Send us your gift-giving dilemma. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
We have 10 Washington Post journalists here to give their advice. Here are some quick introductions:
- Aviva Loeb can help you decide on the perfect experience for a gift when giving more “stuff” doesn’t feel like the right solution. Loeb is an audience editor at The Post.
- Brittany Renee Mayes is here to provide recommendations for book lovers. She calls herself a romance novel connoisseur — her qualifications include reading over 300 of them in the last three years — and has memberships to two of her favorite local bookstores. Mayes is a graphics reporter for The Post, currently working with the social issues team.
- Chris Velazco reports on all the technology in our lives — phones, gadgets, home robots, you name it. He can help you find the next piece of tech for the gadget-lover in your life.
- G. Daniela Galarza spends an astonishing amount of time daydreaming about recipes, cooking and kitchen gear. She writes the newsletter Eat Voraciously (sign up!), which offers easy recipes and cooking tips.
- Gene Park owns every modern gaming console and can point you to the right video game. Park reports on gaming culture for The Post.
- Hau Chu has ideas for any music, movie or television fans and beer enthusiasts in the audience. Chu is a general assignment reporter for Features.
- Lauren Prince is ready to give tips for parents, in-laws and children under 3-years-old. Prince is a senior producer for Washington Post Live.
- Marian Liu, a self-described crafter, can provide DIY gift ideas for those who loathe shopping. Liu is an operations editor in the newsroom.
- Maura Judkis is a general features reporter who writes about everything from the economy of giant plastic skeletons to zebras on the lam. Judkis promises she won’t just recommend another skeleton for someone’s closet.
- Nicole Arthur, who co-edited this year’s Post gift guide, can help you source the right thing for anyone on your list. Arthur is the editor of The Post’s Travel section.
- Rachel Orr believes that a good gift doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. She likes to intentionally consider who is receiving the gift. She focuses on highly personalized, thrifted and handmade gifts for the hard-to-shop-for-people in your life. Orr is the design editor for brands at The Post.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent gift guides:
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.