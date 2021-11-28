“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design,” the statement read. “He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”
Abloh was born in Rockville, Ill., to Ghanaian immigrant parents. He studied civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Though he never officially studied design, his seamstress mother taught him basics of the trade.
Abloh was regarded as one of the most influential and powerful Black designers of his generation. An artistic polymath, he also worked as a DJ who played festivals and opened for artists such as Travis Scott. He also served as a longtime creative director for rapper Kanye West, who told the New York Times that Abloh was “one of the smartest, fastest, most innovative people I’ve created with.”
In 2018, he was named as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, and Time Magazine named him as one its 100 most influential people alive.
The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan described Abloh as “a designer who has been able to distill pop culture, the zeitgeist, the aura of cool, the glamour of celebrity and a kind of glossy hipster diversity down into motorcycle jackets, T-shirts and sneakers.”
“In a way, all of my output has been to make a compelling case for me to take on a role such as this,” Abloh told the New York Times of the appointment. “I think of it as kind of the ultimate collaboration.”
Tributes to Abloh poured in on Twitter following Sunday’s announcement. Many referenced actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after also privately battling cancer.
“Rest in Power,” actor and rapper Riz Ahmed tweeted. “Gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible.”
“Such a tough loss for someone with years of creativity in front of him. Rest in power, Virgil Abloh,” tweeted designer Michael Bierut.
“You taught us all how to dream,” tweeted fashion designer Jeff Staple.
According to the announcement, Abloh “is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”